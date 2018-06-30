Dillingham singer-songwriter premieres ballad live on KDLG

By Austin Fast 7 hours ago

Retired teacher Teresa Duncan spins a darn good yarn through song. She performs three of her numbers live on the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.

Teresa Duncan just retired as a special education teacher from Dillingham City Schools this year, meaning she has a lot more time to devote to music. She's been making music and crafting clever poetry since she was a teenager. 

On Saturday, Duncan treated Bristol Bay Fisheries Report listeners to three of her songs live from the KDLG studio, including the freshly written ballad "Fishing in Alaska." In between numbers, she shares her tips on songwriting, beating performance jitters and living a good life.

Setlist: 

  1. "Alaskans Like to Smoke, Smoke, Smoke their Salmon"
  2. "Fishing in Alaska" -- a never-before-performed tune that saw its world premiere on KDLG
  3. "The Dillingham Song"
