Dillingham singer-songwriter premieres ballad live on KDLG

Retired teacher Teresa Duncan spins a darn good yarn through song. She performs three of her numbers live on the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.

Teresa Duncan just retired as a special education teacher from Dillingham City Schools this year, meaning she has a lot more time to devote to music. She's been making music and crafting clever poetry since she was a teenager.

On Saturday, Duncan treated Bristol Bay Fisheries Report listeners to three of her songs live from the KDLG studio, including the freshly written ballad "Fishing in Alaska." In between numbers, she shares her tips on songwriting, beating performance jitters and living a good life.

Teresa Duncan performs live on this Saturday version of the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report...

Setlist: