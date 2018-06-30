Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 30, 2018

The Wood River just hit 1.1 million in red escapement, so its Special Harvest District opens to set net gear Saturday night. Plus, Dillingham songstress Teresa Duncan serenades us live over the air.

Friday's catch across Bristol Bay notched just shy of a half-million, pushing the season total to 4.9 million so far. However, we're turning our focus from fish numbers to fish tunes for this special weekend edition of the show.

Teresa Duncan just retired from Dillingham City Schools and has been writing poetry and making music since she was a teenager. In between performing three numbers live from KDLG's studio, Teresa shares her tips on songwriting, beating performance jitters and living a good life.

KDLG's Austin Fast hosts the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report for June 30, 2018...

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

Letters from home to your friends and family in the Bay this summer? Email us at avery@kdlg.org, or call 907-842-5281.

Have feedback, suggestions of something you'd like to hear? Reach Avery Lill / Izzy Ross / Austin Fast / or Mitch Borden (in Naknek).