Related Program: 
Bristol Bay Fisheries Report

Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 30, 2018

By Austin Fast 10 hours ago

The Wood River just hit 1.1 million in red escapement, so its Special Harvest District opens to set net gear Saturday night. Plus, Dillingham songstress Teresa Duncan serenades us live over the air.

Dillingham songwriter Teresa Duncan (left) leads music at the Blessing of the Fleet on June 10, 2018.
Credit Austin Fast / KDLG

Friday's catch across Bristol Bay notched just shy of a half-million, pushing the season total to 4.9 million so far. However, we're turning our focus from fish numbers to fish tunes for this special weekend edition of the show.

Teresa Duncan just retired from Dillingham City Schools and has been writing poetry and making music since she was a teenager. In between performing three numbers live from KDLG's studio, Teresa shares her tips on songwriting, beating performance jitters and living a good life.

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

Letters from home to your friends and family in the Bay this summer? Email us at avery@kdlg.org, or call 907-842-5281.

Have feedback, suggestions of something you'd like to hear? Reach Avery Lill / Izzy Ross / Austin Fast / or Mitch Borden (in Naknek).

Mike Davis and crew launch his skiff off Kanakanak beach in Dillingham earlier this week.
Credit Avery Lill / KDLG
An aerial look at the confluence of the Wood and Nushagak rivers at Dillingham. The Wood River Special Harvest District opens to set netters at 6 p.m. June 30.
Credit Austin Fast / KDLG

Related Content

Dillingham singer-songwriter premieres ballad live on KDLG

By Austin Fast 9 hours ago
Austin Fast / KDLG

Retired teacher Teresa Duncan spins a darn good yarn through song. She performs three of her numbers live on the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.