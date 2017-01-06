KDLG Headlines

Skip Gray/Gavel Alaska

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon on Governor's budget proposals, and more

National Park Service

Branson on "A Life in Full Stride," from Dick Proenneke's 1981-85 journals

Dave Bendinger / KDLG

Grundens USA to offer new deck boot in 2017

Seamless rubber boot offers updated features to "celebrate the athlete in fishermen," says Grundens USA president Mike Jackson. Can Grundens cut into XtraTufs' cornered market for fishing footwear?

Read More
Jeremy Hsieh / KTOO

Sen. Dan Sulllivan on his priorities in the next Congress, and on Trump's cabinet picks

State of Alaska DNR

State delays renewal of Pebble land use permit

KDLG

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Dec. 30, 2016

The hour long ICYMI edition: we revisit a few stories from 2016, including the two billionth salmon, a dramatic sea rescue, the hard to witness death of two gray whales, plus prom, walrus, poetry, and more.

Read More

Set the Net: salmon hash eggs benedict brunch spectacular

Gunman In Neighborhood Shooting Freed

By Adrian Wagner Jan 6, 2017
KYUK/ Katie Basile

The plea deal agreed upon at Daniel Misner's January 5th sentencing minimizes his time served in prison.

Thin Ice Claims A Life Near Atmautluak

By Adrian Wagner Jan 6, 2017
KYUK/ Adrian Wagner

Daniel Waska's body was found Wednesday. It appears that his snow machine went through the ice.

Cultural Healing And Resiliency Current Treatment For Overcoming The Fallout Of Colonization

By Anna Rose MacArthur Jan 6, 2017
INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH METRICS AND EVALUATION AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON

The rate of suicide and homicide more than doubled between 1980 and 2014 in the Kusilvak Census Areas. Researchers and community members seek to understand and reverse this trend.

Several upticks mar a fairly mild Alaska flu season

By Jan 6, 2017
Department of Health and Social Services

The flu season in Alaska appears to be mild so far, but Alaska's Chief Medical Officer warns that cases could peak later this winter.

King Cove continues push for road to Cold Bay

By Jan 5, 2017
Kristine Sowl/ Alaska Region U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

The community of King Cove is hopeful the new Interior Secretary will look favorably on their proposed project to build a road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge to Cold Bay.

Christmas Stories 2016

By Broadcasting Class Jan 5, 2017
That Curious Love of Green (wordpress.com)

Join us for this annual tradition as we sit back and listen to kids from Dillingham Elementary share their favorite holiday tales.

