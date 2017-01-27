KDLG Headlines
Pete Kaiser Wins Third Consecutive Kuskokwim 300
Pete Kaiser won the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel at 10:37 a.m. Sunday to loud cheers from his hometown crowd.
LBC votes down Dillingham annexation, upholds smaller new boundaries for Manokotak
In a clunky five hour hearing to reconsider both, commissioner John Harrington called for vote, then re-vote, to see Dillingham's prior-approved annexation overturned. The commissioners shrunk back boundaries for Manokotak to the mouths of the Igushik and Weary Rivers. Nushagak District likely to stay mostly tax free fishery for now.
Recent Shows and Trading Post
Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 27, 2017
Pebble CEO Tom Collier on company plans, Robin Samuelson and Kim Williams with reaction, plus Mark Lisac on his career at Togiak NWR, and Aleknagik's Carolyn Smith on the borough feasibility study.
Bristol Bay and Beyond, hosted by KDLG News Director Dave Bendinger, is our weekly newsmagazine with stories, conversations, and an occasional poem, essay, or song.
Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs. It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another.
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.