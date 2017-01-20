KDLG Headlines
2017 Sockeye Classic Tournament Live on KDLG
Teams from around Bristol Bay are converging in Dillingham for the 2017 Sockeye Classic. We'll be airing many of those games live on 670 AM.
Kokhanok teenager killed in ATV crash Thursday
Village grieving loss of Alex Nielsen, 17, who was killed after ATV struck a snow bank on Iliamna Lake. In a tragic coincidence, his father Niel was killed 11 years ago on the same day, January 19, 2006, in an ATV accident outside of Kokhanok.
Recent Shows and Trading Post
Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 13, 2017
Coming up this week, HIV in Bristol Bay, Sen. Coghill on SB 91, Slaviq, dog mushing decline, and leaving a felony behind.
Latest from APRN
- In throng on Capitol grounds, hundreds of Alaskans celebrate Trump
- Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
- Could ticketing the homeless help downtown Juneau?
- Kokhanok teenager killed in ATV crash Thursday
- Kuskokwim and bogus mushers get welcome break from past years with snowy trail
- AK: Wintertime basketball in Kake
Crime and Safety
- Kokhanok teenager killed in ATV crash Thursday
- Man wanted in connection with Dillingham gun thefts arrested in Anchorage
- Update: Pilot, passenger on downed aircraft near Pilot Point evaced Monday night
- Drug and Opioid Task Force to be formed by five partnering regional organizations
- Manokotak man arrested after crashing snow machine into house
Fisheries Headlines
NPR Headlines
- With 'Pussyhats,' Liberals Get Their Own Version Of The Red Trucker Hat
- Trump Administration Goes To War With The Media Over Inauguration Crowd Size
- President Trump's First Stops: National Cathedral And CIA
- Barbershop: Inauguration and Women's March Travellers
- Intersectional Feminism: Representation In Saturday's Women's Marches
Currently Playing AM 670:
Currently Playing FM 89.9:
Follow KDLG
Bristol Bay and Beyond, hosted by KDLG News Director Dave Bendinger, is our weekly newsmagazine with stories, conversations, and an occasional poem, essay, or song.
Education
Politics
- House Speaker Bryce Edgmon on Governor's budget proposals, and more
- Sen. Dan Sulllivan on his priorities in the next Congress, and on Trump's cabinet picks
- Alaska’s three electors vote for Trump with little incident
- LBC approves Dillingham, Manokotak annexations, carves exception for Ekuk, Clark's Point beaches
- Sand Point petitions to expand city limits
Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs. It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another.
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.