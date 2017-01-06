KDLG Headlines
We need your help -- support public radio in Bristol Bay today!
KDLG is your home for news, information, and entertainment in Bristol Bay. It takes just a few minutes to become a sustaining member and help ensure our news and programming stays on the air for years to come.
Grundens USA to offer new deck boot in 2017
Seamless rubber boot offers updated features to "celebrate the athlete in fishermen," says Grundens USA president Mike Jackson. Can Grundens cut into XtraTufs' cornered market for fishing footwear?
Recent Shows and Trading Post
Bristol Bay and Beyond, Dec. 30, 2016
The hour long ICYMI edition: we revisit a few stories from 2016, including the two billionth salmon, a dramatic sea rescue, the hard to witness death of two gray whales, plus prom, walrus, poetry, and more.
Latest from APRN
Crime and Safety
Fisheries Headlines
NPR Headlines
- 17 Reportedly Arrested In Connection To Kim Kardashian West Robbery
- Pope Francis Reiterates Support For Public Breast-Feeding
- Iconic Sequoia 'Tunnel Tree' Brought Down By California Storm
- Pining For A Cozy Winter Drink? Try An Evergreen Liqueur
- A Discomfiting Question: Was The Chicago Torture Case Racism?
Currently Playing AM 670:
Currently Playing FM 89.9:
Follow KDLG
Bristol Bay and Beyond, hosted by KDLG News Director Dave Bendinger, is our weekly newsmagazine with stories, conversations, and an occasional poem, essay, or song.
Education
- Four graduate nursing program at Bristol Bay Campus
- Michael Swain now President-Elect of the Association of Alaska School Boards
- With Borough donation, Little Angels Childcare Academy a step closer to opening
- 1919: The Spanish Flu in Dillingham
- Twin Hills, Aleknagik start school year with high school students
Politics
- House Speaker Bryce Edgmon on Governor's budget proposals, and more
- Sen. Dan Sulllivan on his priorities in the next Congress, and on Trump's cabinet picks
- Alaska’s three electors vote for Trump with little incident
- LBC approves Dillingham, Manokotak annexations, carves exception for Ekuk, Clark's Point beaches
- Sand Point petitions to expand city limits
Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs. It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another.
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.