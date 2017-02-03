KDLG Headlines
Fisheries biologist reflects on 32 years with the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge
Fisheries biologist, Mark Lisac, is retiring after 32 years with the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge.
Naknek filmmaker screens work at Finland film festival
Anna Hoover's film The Last Walk is set and filmed in Naknek. She recently screened it for the first time and the Skábmagovat Film Festival in Finland .
Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 27, 2017
Pebble CEO Tom Collier on company plans, Robin Samuelson and Kim Williams with reaction, plus Mark Lisac on his career at Togiak NWR, and Aleknagik's Carolyn Smith on the borough feasibility study.
Bristol Bay and Beyond, hosted by KDLG News Director Dave Bendinger, is our weekly newsmagazine with stories, conversations, and an occasional poem, essay, or song.
