State of Alaska DNR

State delays renewal of Pebble land use permit

Avery Lill/ KDLG

Four graduate nursing program at Bristol Bay Campus

Avery Lill/ KDLG

Homeless in Dillingham: one man's tough life, lived on his terms

Matfie McCarr has been homeless since 2002, one of just a few in town who call the streets home. It's been his choice to live this way, he says, though he's not always proud of how he got here.

Read More
Jeremy Hsieh / KTOO

Sen. Dan Sulllivan on his priorities in the next Congress, and on Trump's cabinet picks

Julianna Nicholson

Dillingham’s Subway restaurant taking hiatus for winter months

Susie Jenkins-Brito

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Dec. 23, 2016

This week, a portrait of life on the streets. Plus, what Dick Proenneke's journals reveal about his life after fame. Speaker Bryce Edgmon joins to talk tough choices, a poem from Kokhanok, and Christmas bread.

Read More

Susie Jenkins-Brito

Set The Net's Susie Jenkins-Brito talks local fare, and moose heart migas

Dec 28, 2016
State of Alaska DNR

Citing high number of public comments to log and review, DNR has extended the current permit by three months but delayed deciding on full two year renewal.

Undercover operation leads to meth arrests in Unalaska

By Zoe Sobel Dec 27, 2016

KUCB: Seven people have been charged in a major crackdown on methamphetamine distribution in Unalaska.

Two businesses apply for YK Delta's first marijuana retail licenses

By Anna Rose MacArthur Dec 27, 2016
KYUK staff

The marijuana business in Alaska is still young and in rural Western Alaska, untested. How state and federal regulations under President-elect Trump will co-exist is still to be seen.

Homeless in Dillingham: one man's tough life, lived on his terms

By Dec 27, 2016
Avery Lill/ KDLG

Matfie McCarr has been homeless since 2002, one of just a few in town who call the streets home. It's been his choice to live this way, he says, though he's not always proud of how he got here.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Dec. 23, 2016

By Dec 27, 2016
Susie Jenkins-Brito

This week, a portrait of life on the streets. Plus, what Dick Proenneke's journals reveal about his life after fame. Speaker Bryce Edgmon joins to talk tough choices, a poem from Kokhanok, and Christmas bread.

Overdue Manokotak man back safe, says AST

By Dec 22, 2016

Two teams of snowmachine searchers set out Thursday morning looking for Marcus Wyagon, who was believed to be walking to Dillingham. He was treated for cold exposure at the village clinic.

Dillingham’s Subway restaurant taking hiatus for winter months

By Julianna Nicholson Dec 22, 2016
Julianna Nicholson

Just days after its two year anniversary, owner Andrew Berkoski closed doors till the spring. He’s looking for a buyer to sell the business to, but says he’ll open either way come May.

Set the Net: Gingerbread Maple Glazed Bundt Cake

By Dec 21, 2016
Susie Jenkins-Brito

Host Susie Jenkins-Brito has a perfect dessert for the holidays, "best served with a hot cup of coffee in hand, maybe brewed with a few dashes of cardamom in the beans, and a wisp of cream stirred in."

Sen. Dan Sulllivan on his priorities in the next Congress, and on Trump's cabinet picks

By Dec 20, 2016
Jeremy Hsieh / KTOO

"Bringing back strong economic opportunity, and it is a theme that I think a lot of the president-elect's cabinet selections are focused on, and I think that's good thing," Sullivan says on priorities.

