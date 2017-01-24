KDLG Headlines
Pete Kaiser Wins Third Consecutive Kuskokwim 300
Pete Kaiser won the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel at 10:37 a.m. Sunday to loud cheers from his hometown crowd.
LBC votes down Dillingham annexation, upholds smaller new boundaries for Manokotak
In a clunky five hour hearing to reconsider both, commissioner John Harrington called for vote, then re-vote, to see Dillingham's prior-approved annexation overturned. The commissioners shrunk back boundaries for Manokotak to the mouths of the Igushik and Weary Rivers. Nushagak District likely to stay mostly tax free fishery for now.
Recent Shows and Trading Post
Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 13, 2017
Coming up this week, HIV in Bristol Bay, Sen. Coghill on SB 91, Slaviq, dog mushing decline, and leaving a felony behind.
Latest from APRN
- Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
- Bill would have gun owners forfeit weapons if found to be threat by judge
- Future of Wishbone Hill coalmine uncertain as permit is examined
- St. Paul’s fur seal pups at lowest level in 100 years
- Murkowski praises Trump pipeline initiatives
- Another eruption and growing unrest for Aleutian volcanoes
Crime and Safety
Fisheries Headlines
- LBC votes down Dillingham annexation, upholds smaller new boundaries for Manokotak
- Fish and Game to conduct Dillingham survey on subsistence fishing in the Nushagak River
- Did Ekuk just axe the Nushagak fish tax again?
- Fukushima radiation yet, and unlikely, to affect Alaska seafood
- Grundens USA to offer new deck boot in 2017
NPR Headlines
- Rogue National Park Accounts Emerge On Twitter Amid Social Media Gag Orders
- Trump And His Organization Lawyer Up For The Ethics War Ahead
- Can Sobriety Tests Weed Out Drivers Who've Smoked Too Much Weed?
- Classic Novel '1984' Sales Are Up In The Era Of 'Alternative Facts'
- Germany Is Scrapping Law That Bans Insulting Foreign Leaders
Currently Playing AM 670:
Currently Playing FM 89.9:
Follow KDLG
Bristol Bay and Beyond, hosted by KDLG News Director Dave Bendinger, is our weekly newsmagazine with stories, conversations, and an occasional poem, essay, or song.
Education
Politics
- House Speaker Bryce Edgmon on Governor's budget proposals, and more
- Sen. Dan Sulllivan on his priorities in the next Congress, and on Trump's cabinet picks
- Alaska’s three electors vote for Trump with little incident
- LBC approves Dillingham, Manokotak annexations, carves exception for Ekuk, Clark's Point beaches
- Sand Point petitions to expand city limits
Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs. It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another.
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.