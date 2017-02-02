KDLG Headlines

Togiak National Wildlife Refuge

Fisheries biologist reflects on 32 years with the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge

Fisheries biologist, Mark Lisac, is retiring after 32 years with the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge.

BBRSDA

Johnson tapped for Fish Board seat, again

ADF&G

Wandering wood bison that "captured the hearts" of Western Alaska poached near Quinhagak

KDLG

Which non-profits should get tax exempt status in Dillingham?

After review, city identified 18 businesses or organizations it says shouldn't have been on the tax exempt list. BBEDC and Nushagak Cooperative protested, saying as non-profits should be exempt from paying city's six percent sales tax.

Anna Hoover

Naknek filmmaker screens work at Finland film festival

ADF&G

More snow should flush some ptargmigan out, says biologist

courtesy Apayo Moore

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 27, 2017

Pebble CEO Tom Collier on company plans, Robin Samuelson and Kim Williams with reaction, plus Mark Lisac on his career at Togiak NWR, and Aleknagik's Carolyn Smith on the borough feasibility study.

Schlosser pleads in gun theft case

By Feb 2, 2017

Given 300 day jail sentence in return for plea to misdemeanor theft charge. State says still prosecuting four other men involved in theft of 17 guns last October.

Curyung Tribal Council receives Resilient Alaska Youth AmeriCorp Program grant

By Jan 30, 2017
KDLG

Kyrstin Arellano will serve as an AmeriCorp volunteer for one year, developing programs for youth in Dillingham.

Law enforcement warns again of thieves targeting elders

By Jan 30, 2017

Police, troopers encouraging heightened sense of suspicion and self-protection, and is asking that family keep an eye on vulnerable elders. Scams, thefts targeting quick cash to "support habits," says DPD.

St. Paul’s fur seal pups at lowest level in 100 years

By Zoe Sobel Jan 30, 2017
John Ryan / KUCB

Northern fur seal pup production on St. Paul Island has hit its lowest level since 1915.

Every other year members of Seattle’s Marine Mammal Laboratory travel to the Pribilof Islands to estimate how many pups are born. Scientist Rod Towell has been a part of the counts since 1992. He says the difference at the rookeries on St. Paul is striking.

YKHC offering 2nd blood test to patients potentially affected by partially sterilized dental tools

By Anna Rose MacArthur Jan 30, 2017
Dean Swope / KYUK

KYUK, Bethel: When the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation discovered partially sterilized dental instruments in its clinic last September, it offered free blood tests to all the patients who could have made contact with the tools. Now the hospital is asking those patients to return for a second blood test, to see if any of those partially sterilized instruments could have transmitted an infectious disease.

