KDLG Headlines
Homeless in Dillingham: one man's tough life, lived on his terms
Matfie McCarr has been homeless since 2002, one of just a few in town who call the streets home. It's been his choice to live this way, he says, though he's not always proud of how he got here.
Recent Shows and Trading Post
Bristol Bay and Beyond, Dec. 23, 2016
This week, a portrait of life on the streets. Plus, what Dick Proenneke's journals reveal about his life after fame. Speaker Bryce Edgmon joins to talk tough choices, a poem from Kokhanok, and Christmas bread.
Bristol Bay and Beyond, hosted by KDLG News Director Dave Bendinger, is our weekly newsmagazine with stories, conversations, and an occasional poem, essay, or song.
Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs. It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another.
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.