Avery Lill/ KDLG

2017 Sockeye Classic Tournament Live on KDLG

Teams from around Bristol Bay are converging in Dillingham for the 2017 Sockeye Classic. We'll be airing many of those games live on 670 AM.

KYUK

Groceries hard to come by in Quinhagak after air carrier route change

State of Alaska DHSS

Outbreak of HIV cases reported in one Bristol Bay village

Hammer Odomin

Kokhanok teenager killed in ATV crash Thursday

Village grieving loss of Alex Nielsen, 17, who was killed after ATV struck a snow bank on Iliamna Lake. In a tragic coincidence, his father Niel was killed 11 years ago on the same day, January 19, 2006, in an ATV accident outside of Kokhanok.

Clinical director dismissed from Bristol Bay Area Health Corp

KDLG

KDLG

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 13, 2017

Coming up this week, HIV in Bristol Bay, Sen. Coghill on SB 91, Slaviq, dog mushing decline, and leaving a felony behind.

Set the Net: salmon hash eggs benedict brunch spectacular

BBEDC hosts career fair in Dillingham

By 23 hours ago
KDLG

Area employers turned out for the BBEDC career fair to talk with students from elementary school to high school about job opportunities.

Set the Net: balsamic glazed Bering Sea Cod on butterhead lettuce

By Susie Jenkins-Brito Jan 19, 2017
Susie Jenkins-Brito

This cod marinade and creamy balsamic dressing stem from the same base and build a cohesive dish of fresh, locally grown and harvested Alaskan ingredients that can brighten up even the chilliest winter day!

Man wanted in connection with Dillingham gun thefts arrested in Anchorage

By Jan 19, 2017

Anchorage Police served $10,000 arrest warrant and took Reece Johnson, 22, under arrest Wednesday at Merrill Field as he tried to board a flight to Ekwok.

Fish and Game to conduct Dillingham survey on subsistence fishing in the Nushagak River

By Jan 17, 2017
Alaska Department of Fish and Game

Alaska Department of Fish and Game will conduct in-person household surveys in Dillingham in the coming weeks about subsistence fishing of king salmon in the Nushagak River.

Update: Pilot, passenger on downed aircraft near Pilot Point evaced Monday night

By Jan 16, 2017
Ben Matheson / Carto / Geographic Information Network of Alaska

Update: Both pilot, passenger survived, successfully rescue by Coast Guard and transported for medical care Monday night.

Update: U.S. Coast Guard helicopter located downed aircraft and is preparing pilot and passenger for medical transport.

Original: Pilot, passenger believed alive but injured after Van Air chartered flight between Pilot Point, Port Heiden went down Monday afternoon. Passenger been able to communicate by cell phone. US Coast Guard enroute from Kodiak.

Sally Smith remembered as an architect of Alaska tribal health

By Joaqlin Estus Jan 16, 2017
Michael Dinneen / Alaska Native Health Consortium Board of Directors

Smith, who passed away at the age of 70 this month, left behind a long legacy of work advocating for better healthcare for Alaska Natives and Native Americans.

Manokotak man arrested after crashing snow machine into house

By Jan 16, 2017

Jeffrey George, 25, facing felony assault, reckless driving charges after allegedly striking a woman with a metal rod, crashing snow machine into a house, following a day of drinking, says AST.

