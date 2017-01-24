KDLG Headlines

Katie Basile / KYUK

Pete Kaiser Wins Third Consecutive Kuskokwim 300

Pete Kaiser won the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel at 10:37 a.m. Sunday to loud cheers from his hometown crowd.

KDLG

BBEDC hosts career fair in Dillingham
Lawrence Hamilton/ KDLG

2017 Sockeye Classic results, photos

State of Alaska

LBC votes down Dillingham annexation, upholds smaller new boundaries for Manokotak

In a clunky five hour hearing to reconsider both, commissioner John Harrington called for vote, then re-vote, to see Dillingham's prior-approved annexation overturned. The commissioners shrunk back boundaries for Manokotak to the mouths of the Igushik and Weary Rivers. Nushagak District likely to stay mostly tax free fishery for now.

Hammer Odomin

Kokhanok teenager killed in ATV crash Thursday

Clinical director dismissed from Bristol Bay Area Health Corp

KDLG

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 13, 2017

Coming up this week, HIV in Bristol Bay, Sen. Coghill on SB 91, Slaviq, dog mushing decline, and leaving a felony behind.

Set the Net: salmon hash eggs benedict brunch spectacular

Dillingham to get new prosecutor this spring

By 10 hours ago
Daniel Doty, currently an Anchorage municipal prosecutor, will move to town and take the reigns from current ADA Pamela Dale by June 1.

State biologists to study the large and elusive Alaska hare

By 12 hours ago
Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife

Research planned on larger cousin of more common snowshoe hare found only in Western Alaska. Biologists say they don't know much about Alaska hare's abundance, habitat, or behavior.

Another eruption and more unrest for Aleutian volcanoes

By Laura Kraegel 13 hours ago
AVO / U.S. Geological Survey

Bogoslof erupted again Tuesday, and now the Takawangha west of Adak is active. It has no record of eruptions, but "energetic swarm" of earthquakes suggests magma below surface may be on the move.

Egegik man sentenced in huge Southeast meth case

By 15 hours ago

Drug mule Jason Alto, 21, of Egegik caught May 30 with three pounds of meth on board the ferry Kennicott. US District Court Judge Timothy Burgess handed down 20 month jail sentence with five years probation.

Clark bail held at $500,000 in Olsen murder case

By 15 hours ago

Attorney asked for lower bail, in part citing "weak charges" against his client Clark. State disagrees, saying case is strong. Clark was indicted for the Feb. 2015 murder of Ella Olsen in Dillingham.

Bristol Bay girls and Dillingham boys win 2017 Sockeye Classic

By Jan 24, 2017
Avery Lill/ KDLG

This year's Sockeye Classic basketball tournament wrapped up on Saturday with the Dillingham Wolverine boys and the Bristol Bay Lady Angels in first place.

Nunn indicted in alleged strangling, kidnapping of ex-girlfriend

By Jan 24, 2017

Carl Perry Nunn, 29, of Dillingham was charged in the "brutal" assault of a female victim who said she was strangled several times, dragged around by her ankles, and driven in a truck that was crashed into a ditch.

BBEDC hosts career fair in Dillingham

By Jan 20, 2017
KDLG

Area employers turned out for the BBEDC career fair to talk with students from elementary school to high school about job opportunities.

