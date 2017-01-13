KDLG Headlines
Bristol Bay Celebrates Slaviq
Russian Orthodox around Bristol Bay celebrate Slaviq with the ancient tradition of starring.
Mushing, a tradition on the fritz in Bristol Bay
It’s been a few years since communities like Dillingham, New Stuyahok, Ekwok, or Koliganek have been able to host sled dog races, but a few mushers are working to keep alive a tradition that's declining in the region.
Recent Shows and Trading Post
Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 13, 2017
Coming up this week, HIV in Bristol Bay, Sen. Coghill on SB 91, Slaviq, dog mushing decline, and leaving a felony behind.
Latest from APRN
Crime and Safety
Fisheries Headlines
NPR Headlines
- How The Systemic Segregation Of Schools Is Maintained By 'Individual Choices'
- For Female Inmates In New York City, Prison Is A Crowded, Windowless Room
- When The Brain Scrambles Names, It's Because You Love Them
- An Ice Shelf Is Cracking In Antarctica, But Not For The Reason You Think
- Steelers Beat Chiefs With A Record 6 Field Goals; Packers Upset Cowboys
Currently Playing AM 670:
Currently Playing FM 89.9:
Follow KDLG
Bristol Bay and Beyond, hosted by KDLG News Director Dave Bendinger, is our weekly newsmagazine with stories, conversations, and an occasional poem, essay, or song.
Education
- Four graduate nursing program at Bristol Bay Campus
- Michael Swain now President-Elect of the Association of Alaska School Boards
- With Borough donation, Little Angels Childcare Academy a step closer to opening
- 1919: The Spanish Flu in Dillingham
- Twin Hills, Aleknagik start school year with high school students
Politics
- House Speaker Bryce Edgmon on Governor's budget proposals, and more
- Sen. Dan Sulllivan on his priorities in the next Congress, and on Trump's cabinet picks
- Alaska’s three electors vote for Trump with little incident
- LBC approves Dillingham, Manokotak annexations, carves exception for Ekuk, Clark's Point beaches
- Sand Point petitions to expand city limits
Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs. It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another.
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.