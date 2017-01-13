KDLG Headlines

Avery Lill/ KDLG

Bristol Bay Celebrates Slaviq

Russian Orthodox around Bristol Bay celebrate Slaviq with the ancient tradition of starring.

Read More
Michael Dinneen / Alaska Native Health Consortium Board of Directors

Alaska Native healthcare leader Sally Smith dies at 70

State of Alaska DHSS

Outbreak of HIV cases reported in one Bristol Bay village

Avery Lill/ KDLG

Mushing, a tradition on the fritz in Bristol Bay

It’s been a few years since communities like Dillingham, New Stuyahok, Ekwok, or Koliganek have been able to host sled dog races, but a few mushers are working to keep alive a tradition that's declining in the region.

Read More
KDLG

Did Ekuk just axe the Nushagak fish tax again?

KDLG

We need your help -- support public radio in Bristol Bay today!

Recent Shows and Trading Post

KDLG

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 13, 2017

Coming up this week, HIV in Bristol Bay, Sen. Coghill on SB 91, Slaviq, dog mushing decline, and leaving a felony behind.

Read More

Trading Post

Set the Net: salmon hash eggs benedict brunch spectacular

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 13, 2017

By Jan 13, 2017
KDLG

Coming up this week, HIV in Bristol Bay, Sen. Coghill on SB 91, Slaviq, dog mushing decline, and leaving a felony behind.

BBAHC New Year's Baby Born

By Jan 13, 2017
Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation

Born January 12th, Elias Nelson Nanalook is the first baby born at the Kanakanak Hospital in 2017.

Mushing, a tradition on the fritz in Bristol Bay

By Jan 13, 2017
Avery Lill/ KDLG

It’s been a few years since communities like Dillingham, New Stuyahok, Ekwok, or Koliganek have been able to host sled dog races, but a few mushers are working to keep alive a tradition that's declining in the region.

Bristol Bay Celebrates Slaviq

By Jan 13, 2017
Avery Lill/ KDLG

Russian Orthodox around Bristol Bay celebrate Slaviq with the ancient tradition of starring.

Outbreak of HIV cases reported in one Bristol Bay village

By Jan 12, 2017
State of Alaska DHSS

Cluster of five new cases not believed to be tied to needle sharing, but rather unprotected sexual activity.

Alaska Native healthcare leader Sally Smith dies at 70

By Jan 12, 2017
Michael Dinneen / Alaska Native Health Consortium Board of Directors

Smith served as BBAHC board chair for 22 of her 30 years as a director, one of many roles over a nearly 50 year career. She succumbed to leukemia in Seattle Tuesday, just five days after her 70th birthday.

Escapee captured in New Stuyahok

By Jan 11, 2017
DPS

Updated: state troopers apprehended Devin Andrew, 19, after he had escaped custody in New Stuyahok Wednesday.

Did Ekuk just axe the Nushagak fish tax again?

By Jan 11, 2017
KDLG

Three of five commissioners seemed to revoke support for Dillingham, Manokotak annexation plans Tuesday, granting Ekuk request for 'reconsideration' that could reverse LBC's December approval votes.

Fukushima radiation yet, and unlikely, to affect Alaska seafood

By Jan 10, 2017
KDLG

State, federal, and international agencies have been testing Alaskan seafood for Fukushima-related radiation since 2013. No detectable levels have been found.

Three stranded on trail to Levelock returned safely

By Jan 10, 2017

State troopers say Danielle Dobkins, Ivon Washington, and Paul Chukwak spent two unexpected nights out in cold temperatures after a 4-wheeler broke down between Naknek and Levelock.

Pages

Currently Playing AM 670:

Currently Playing FM 89.9:

Follow KDLG

Bristol Bay and Beyond
Bristol Bay and Beyond, hosted by KDLG News Director Dave Bendinger, is our weekly newsmagazine with stories, conversations, and an occasional poem, essay, or song.
Open Line
Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs.  It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another.
Bristol Bay Field Notes
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska.  Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.