Fisheries biologist reflects on 32 years with the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge
Fisheries biologist, Mark Lisac, is retiring after 32 years with the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge.
Which non-profits should get tax exempt status in Dillingham?
After review, city identified 18 businesses or organizations it says shouldn't have been on the tax exempt list. BBEDC and Nushagak Cooperative protested, saying as non-profits should be exempt from paying city's six percent sales tax.
Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 27, 2017
Pebble CEO Tom Collier on company plans, Robin Samuelson and Kim Williams with reaction, plus Mark Lisac on his career at Togiak NWR, and Aleknagik's Carolyn Smith on the borough feasibility study.
- Johnson tapped for Fish Board seat, again
- LBC votes down Dillingham annexation, upholds smaller new boundaries for Manokotak
- Fish and Game to conduct Dillingham survey on subsistence fishing in the Nushagak River
- Did Ekuk just axe the Nushagak fish tax again?
- Fukushima radiation yet, and unlikely, to affect Alaska seafood
Bristol Bay and Beyond, hosted by KDLG News Director Dave Bendinger, is our weekly newsmagazine with stories, conversations, and an occasional poem, essay, or song.
- Curyung Tribal Council receives Resilient Alaska Youth AmeriCorp Program grant
- New Bethel lawmaker co-sponsors bill to create statewide pre-K
- BBEDC hosts career fair in Dillingham
- Four graduate nursing program at Bristol Bay Campus
- Michael Swain now President-Elect of the Association of Alaska School Boards
- Which non-profits should get tax exempt status in Dillingham?
- House Speaker Bryce Edgmon on Governor's budget proposals, and more
- Sen. Dan Sulllivan on his priorities in the next Congress, and on Trump's cabinet picks
- Alaska’s three electors vote for Trump with little incident
- LBC approves Dillingham, Manokotak annexations, carves exception for Ekuk, Clark's Point beaches
Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs. It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another.
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska. Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.