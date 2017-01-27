KDLG Headlines

Katie Basile / KYUK

Pete Kaiser Wins Third Consecutive Kuskokwim 300

Pete Kaiser won the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel at 10:37 a.m. Sunday to loud cheers from his hometown crowd.

Read More
Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife

State biologists to study the large and elusive Alaska hare

KDLG

BBEDC hosts career fair in Dillingham

State of Alaska

LBC votes down Dillingham annexation, upholds smaller new boundaries for Manokotak

In a clunky five hour hearing to reconsider both, commissioner John Harrington called for vote, then re-vote, to see Dillingham's prior-approved annexation overturned. The commissioners shrunk back boundaries for Manokotak to the mouths of the Igushik and Weary Rivers. Nushagak District likely to stay mostly tax free fishery for now.

Read More
ADF&G

More snow should flush some ptargmigan out, says biologist

LinkedIn

Dillingham to get new prosecutor this spring

Recent Shows and Trading Post

courtesy Apayo Moore

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 27, 2017

Pebble CEO Tom Collier on company plans, Robin Samuelson and Kim Williams with reaction, plus Mark Lisac on his career at Togiak NWR, and Aleknagik's Carolyn Smith on the borough feasibility study.

Read More

Trading Post

Set the Net: salmon hash eggs benedict brunch spectacular

New Bethel lawmaker co-sponsors bill to create statewide pre-K

By Jan 27, 2017
Zach Fansler for State House

Representative Zach Fansler along with Scott Kawasaki  and Chris Tuck introduced a bill last week that promotes voluntary, statewide prekindergarten programs.

More snow should flush some ptargmigan out, says biologist

By Jan 27, 2017
ADF&G

Fish and Game says perceived lower numbers of ptarmigan and hares are probably related to the low snow winters. More snow might push small game down from hillsides, and allow more hunter access.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 27, 2017

By Jan 27, 2017
courtesy Apayo Moore

Pebble CEO Tom Collier on company plans, Robin Samuelson and Kim Williams with reaction, plus Mark Lisac on his career at Togiak NWR, and Aleknagik's Carolyn Smith on the borough feasibility study.

Dillingham to get new prosecutor this spring

By Jan 25, 2017
LinkedIn

Daniel Doty, currently an Anchorage municipal prosecutor, will move to town and take the reigns from current ADA Pamela Dale by June 1.

State biologists to study the large and elusive Alaska hare

By Jan 25, 2017
Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife

Research planned on larger cousin of more common snowshoe hare found only in Western Alaska. Biologists say they don't know much about Alaska hare's abundance, habitat, or behavior.

Another eruption and more unrest for Aleutian volcanoes

By Laura Kraegel Jan 25, 2017
AVO / U.S. Geological Survey

Bogoslof erupted again Tuesday, and now the Takawangha west of Adak is active. It has no record of eruptions, but "energetic swarm" of earthquakes suggests magma below surface may be on the move.

Pete Kaiser Wins Third Consecutive Kuskokwim 300

By Anna Rose MacArthur & Ben Matheson Jan 25, 2017
Katie Basile / KYUK

Pete Kaiser won the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel at 10:37 a.m. Sunday to loud cheers from his hometown crowd.

Egegik man sentenced in huge Southeast meth case

By Jan 25, 2017

Drug mule Jason Alto, 21, of Egegik caught May 30 with three pounds of meth on board the ferry Kennicott. US District Court Judge Timothy Burgess handed down 20 month jail sentence with five years probation.

Clark bail held at $500,000 in Olsen murder case

By Jan 25, 2017

Attorney asked for lower bail, in part citing "weak charges" against his client Clark. State disagrees, saying case is strong. Clark was indicted for the Feb. 2015 murder of Ella Olsen in Dillingham.

LBC votes down Dillingham annexation, upholds smaller new boundaries for Manokotak

By Jan 24, 2017
State of Alaska

In a clunky five hour hearing to reconsider both, commissioner John Harrington called for vote, then re-vote, to see Dillingham's prior-approved annexation overturned.  The commissioners shrunk back boundaries for Manokotak to the mouths of the Igushik and Weary Rivers. Nushagak District likely to stay mostly tax free fishery for now.

Pages

Currently Playing AM 670:

Currently Playing FM 89.9:

Follow KDLG

Bristol Bay and Beyond
Bristol Bay and Beyond, hosted by KDLG News Director Dave Bendinger, is our weekly newsmagazine with stories, conversations, and an occasional poem, essay, or song.
Open Line
Open Line is one of KDLG's most popular programs.  It allows listeners from Bristol Bay, Unalakleet and around the world to keep in contact with one another.
Bristol Bay Field Notes
Bristol Bay Field Notes is your source for an eclectic blend of topics relating to the great outdoors of southwest Alaska.  Its goal is to educate, inform, and entertain.