Young Koliganek man dies on hunting trip Wednesday

State troopers say an autopsy has been ordered to help determine what caused the death of Jarius Nelson, 23, who was found deceased about two miles outside the village Wednesday.

KDLG: A young man from Koliganek died Wednesday during a hunting trip not far from the village. State troopers said Jarius Nelson, 23, did not return from the short outing by dark. He had left on foot to hunt small game.

A hasty search and rescue team left by ATV around 9 p.m., and found Nelson about two miles outside of the village a short time later.

Troopers said Nelson was dead by the time searchers, including health aides, arrived at his location. What caused his death Wednesday is still under investigation; the state’s medical examiner will conduct an autopsy in Anchorage.

news@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281