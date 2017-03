Actor Woody Harrelson has played a number of dramatic parts in the past few years in “The Hunger Games” films, the HBO series “True Detective” and his Oscar-nominated turn in “The Messenger.”

But as the title character in the new film “Wilson” (@WilsonMovie), Harrelson plays a man with no filter, who has no qualms about telling total strangers his life story. As he tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young, the role is a welcome return to comedy.

[Youtube]