Warm Winter Pushes Back K300 Season Opener For Second Week

KYUK, Bethel: The unseasonably warm winter seems to be claiming another victim. Mushing season on the Kuskokwim has been delayed another week. The Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Season Opener has been pushed back to December 30.

The race was originally scheduled for December 16, but was postponed a week due to warm weather and poor trail conditions. But the weather hasn't gotten colder, nor the trail smoother, so the race has been rescheduled for the second time.

Race Manager Madelene Reichard asks all mushers who plan to compete this season to purchase their race mile ahead of time. It’s a $100 entry to a season of races, if that season ever begins.