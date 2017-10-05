Voters turn out for Bristol Bay municipal elections

Unofficial results are in from many of the area communities' October 3 elections. Canvassing committees will finalize those results in the coming weeks, counting absentee and question ballots.

In the Bristol Bay Borough, 278 people voted in the local election.
Credit Monica Waring

Around the state of Alaska, cities held October 3rd municipal elections to decide mayors, city council members and members of the local school boards among other elected positions. The unofficial results are trickling in from around Bristol Bay.

Dillingham:

  • City Council Seat C
    Aksel Buholm - 126 votes
     
  • City Council Seat D
    Curt Armstrong - 172 votes
     
  • School Board Seat A
    Emily Hulett - 106 votes
    Kim Williams - 79 votes
     
  • School Board Seat B
    No candidate filed
     
  • School Board Seat C
    Patty Buholm -161

    Credit Avery Lill/ KDLG

Aleknagik:

  • City Council  Seat F
    Ward Jones - 28 votes
    Kelly Ilutsik - 27 votes
     
  • City Council Seat G
    Kay Andrews - 27 votes
    Pat Owens - 18 votes

Bristol Bay Borough:

  • Mayor
    Dan O'Hara - 120 votes
     
  • Bristol Bay Borough Assembly Seat
    Russel Phelps
     
  • Bristol Bay School Board (two open seats)
    Yvonne Phelps - 113 votes
    Rebecca Hamon - 92 votes
    Karen Pulice - 73 votes

Dan O'Hara answers a student's question at the candidate forum in the Bristol Bay Borough before the election.
Credit Monica Waring

Manokotak: Melvin Andrew, Alyssa Apalayak, Laura John and Carl Evon were elected to the city council.

Egegik:

  • City Council Seat C:
    Gerald Olsen
     
  • City Council Seat D
    Debbie Olsen

Aleutians East Borough:

  • Mayor
    Alvin Osterback - 200 votes
    Stanley Mack - 188 votes
     
  • Borough Assembly Seat A
    Warren Wilson - 255 votes
    Emil Mobeck - 118 votes
    Write-ins - 4 votes
     
  • Borough Assembly Seat F
    Josephine Shangin - 166 votes
    William Dushkin, Sr. - 84 votes
    Justine Gundersen - 84 votes
    Write-ins - 2 votes
     
  • School Board Seat C
    Hillary Smith - 317 votes
    Write-ins - 10 votes
     
  • School Board Seat D
    Jacki Brandell - 184 votes
    Arlene Gundersen - 139 votes
    Nanette Johnson - 48 votes
    Write-ins - 3 votes

Sand Point:

  • Mayor
    Glen Gardner Jr. - 79 votes
    Dick Jacobsen - 32 votes
    Don Eubank 24 votes
    Emil Mobeck - 15 votes
    Write-ins - 5 votes
     
  • City Council Seat B
    Allan Starnes - 138 votes
    Write-ins - 12 votes
     
  • City Council Seat D
    Jack Foster Jr. - 140 votes
    Write-ins - 9 votes

​King Cove:

  • City Council Seat D
    Dave Bash - 76 votes
    Write-ins - 20 votes
     
  • City Council Seat E
    Dean Gould - 77 votes
    Write-ins - 19 votes
     

​False Pass:

  • City Council Seat F
    Nikki Hoblet - 8 votes
    Write-in - 1 vote
     
  • City Council Seat G
    Beatriz Nickels - 8 votes
    Write-in - 1 vote
     

