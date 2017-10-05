Voters turn out for Bristol Bay municipal elections

Unofficial results are in from many of the area communities' October 3 elections. Canvassing committees will finalize those results in the coming weeks, counting absentee and question ballots.
Around the state of Alaska, cities held October 3rd municipal elections to decide mayors, city council members and members of the local school boards among other elected positions. The unofficial results are trickling in from around Bristol Bay.
Dillingham:
- City Council Seat C
Aksel Buholm - 126 votes
- City Council Seat D
Curt Armstrong - 172 votes
- School Board Seat A
Emily Hulett - 106 votes
Kim Williams - 79 votes
- School Board Seat B
No candidate filed
- School Board Seat C
Patty Buholm -161
Aleknagik:
- City Council Seat F
Ward Jones - 28 votes
Kelly Ilutsik - 27 votes
- City Council Seat G
Kay Andrews - 27 votes
Pat Owens - 18 votes
Bristol Bay Borough:
- Mayor
Dan O'Hara - 120 votes
- Bristol Bay Borough Assembly Seat
Russel Phelps
- Bristol Bay School Board (two open seats)
Yvonne Phelps - 113 votes
Rebecca Hamon - 92 votes
Karen Pulice - 73 votes
Manokotak: Melvin Andrew, Alyssa Apalayak, Laura John and Carl Evon were elected to the city council.
Egegik:
- City Council Seat C:
Gerald Olsen
- City Council Seat D
Debbie Olsen
Aleutians East Borough:
- Mayor
Alvin Osterback - 200 votes
Stanley Mack - 188 votes
- Borough Assembly Seat A
Warren Wilson - 255 votes
Emil Mobeck - 118 votes
Write-ins - 4 votes
- Borough Assembly Seat F
Josephine Shangin - 166 votes
William Dushkin, Sr. - 84 votes
Justine Gundersen - 84 votes
Write-ins - 2 votes
- School Board Seat C
Hillary Smith - 317 votes
Write-ins - 10 votes
- School Board Seat D
Jacki Brandell - 184 votes
Arlene Gundersen - 139 votes
Nanette Johnson - 48 votes
Write-ins - 3 votes
Sand Point:
- Mayor
Glen Gardner Jr. - 79 votes
Dick Jacobsen - 32 votes
Don Eubank 24 votes
Emil Mobeck - 15 votes
Write-ins - 5 votes
- City Council Seat B
Allan Starnes - 138 votes
Write-ins - 12 votes
- City Council Seat D
Jack Foster Jr. - 140 votes
Write-ins - 9 votes
King Cove:
- City Council Seat D
Dave Bash - 76 votes
Write-ins - 20 votes
- City Council Seat E
Dean Gould - 77 votes
Write-ins - 19 votes
False Pass:
- City Council Seat F
Nikki Hoblet - 8 votes
Write-in - 1 vote
- City Council Seat G
Beatriz Nickels - 8 votes
Write-in - 1 vote
All results are unofficial until canvassing committees have counted absentee and question ballots. If you have local election results that are not listed, you can email them to news@kdlg.org.