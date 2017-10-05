Voters turn out for Bristol Bay municipal elections

Unofficial results are in from many of the area communities' October 3 elections. Canvassing committees will finalize those results in the coming weeks, counting absentee and question ballots.

Around the state of Alaska, cities held October 3rd municipal elections to decide mayors, city council members and members of the local school boards among other elected positions. The unofficial results are trickling in from around Bristol Bay.

Dillingham:

City Council Seat C

Aksel Buholm - 126 votes City Council Seat D

Curt Armstrong - 172 votes School Board Seat A

Emily Hulett - 106 votes

Emily Hulett - 106 votes Kim Williams - 79 votes School Board Seat B

No candidate filed School Board Seat C

Patty Buholm -161

Aleknagik:

City Council Seat F

Ward Jones - 28 votes

Ward Jones - 28 votes Kelly Ilutsik - 27 votes City Council Seat G

Kay Andrews - 27 votes

Pat Owens - 18 votes

Bristol Bay Borough:

Mayor

Dan O'Hara - 120 votes Bristol Bay Borough Assembly Seat

Russel Phelps Bristol Bay School Board (two open seats)

Yvonne Phelps - 113 votes

Rebecca Hamon - 92 votes

Karen Pulice - 73 votes

Manokotak: Melvin Andrew, Alyssa Apalayak, Laura John and Carl Evon were elected to the city council.

Egegik:

City Council Seat C:

Gerald Olsen City Council Seat D

Debbie Olsen

Aleutians East Borough:

Mayor

Alvin Osterback - 200 votes

Alvin Osterback - 200 votes Stanley Mack - 188 votes Borough Assembly Seat A

Warren Wilson - 255 votes

Emil Mobeck - 118 votes

Warren Wilson - 255 votes Emil Mobeck - 118 votes Write-ins - 4 votes Borough Assembly Seat F

Josephine Shangin - 166 votes

William Dushkin, Sr. - 84 votes

Justine Gundersen - 84 votes

Josephine Shangin - 166 votes William Dushkin, Sr. - 84 votes Justine Gundersen - 84 votes Write-ins - 2 votes School Board Seat C

Hillary Smith - 317 votes

Hillary Smith - 317 votes Write-ins - 10 votes School Board Seat D

Jacki Brandell - 184 votes

Arlene Gundersen - 139 votes

Nanette Johnson - 48 votes

Write-ins - 3 votes

Sand Point:

Mayor

Glen Gardner Jr. - 79 votes

Dick Jacobsen - 32 votes

Don Eubank 24 votes

Emil Mobeck - 15 votes

Glen Gardner Jr. - 79 votes Dick Jacobsen - 32 votes Don Eubank 24 votes Emil Mobeck - 15 votes Write-ins - 5 votes City Council Seat B

Allan Starnes - 138 votes

Allan Starnes - 138 votes Write-ins - 12 votes City Council Seat D

Jack Foster Jr. - 140 votes

Write-ins - 9 votes

​King Cove:

City Council Seat D

Dave Bash - 76 votes

City Council Seat E

Dean Gould - 77 votes

​False Pass:

City Council Seat F

Nikki Hoblet - 8 votes

City Council Seat G

Beatriz Nickels - 8 votes

All results are unofficial until canvassing committees have counted absentee and question ballots. If you have local election results that are not listed, you can email them to news@kdlg.org.