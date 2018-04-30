UPDATE: Einhellig arrested in Togiak for allegedly carrying two ounces of heroin

On April 20, Alaska State Troopers say they intercepted Patrick Einhellig, 32, at the Togiak airport, carrying 56 grams of heroin. Einhellig was arrested Friday. He is charged with misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, which is a felony.

UPDATE: April 30, 2018

Patrick Einhellig, 32, of Dillingham was arrested in Togiak this weekend on an outstanding warrant.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Patrick Einhellig was caught carrying 56 grams of heroin when he arrived at the Togiak airport on April 20. Einhellig told troopers he was not going to sell the heroin. Rather, he intended to give it to another person who would sell it.

Law enforcement later issued a warrant for Einhellig’s arrest. On Friday, troopers located him and took him into custody. He was arraigned at the Dillingham courthouse on Saturday.

Einhellig faces the felony charge of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree. Bail is set at $10,000.

Original April 23, 2018 article:

Alaska State Troopers intercepted 56 grams of heroin in Togiak on Friday. According to law enforcement, the street value of that amount of heroin in Bristol Bay is at least $56,000.

Troopers contacted 32-year-old Patrick Einhellig of Dillingham when he arrived at the Togiak airport. Investigation revealed that Einhellig was allegedly carrying the heroin on his person.

The investigation is ongoing. An arrest has not been made, but Einhellig is charged with misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, which is a felony.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281.