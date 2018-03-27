Two search and rescue missions completed successfully in Bristol Bay

Manokotak and Togiak both launched search and rescue operations over the weekend for people stranded in the cold.

According to Alaska State Troopers, 20-year-old Sonya Ayokiak went fishing near Ualik Lake on Saturday. She did not return with the rest of the fishing group to the village. Ayokiak spent a night in the elements, but the search and rescue team found her unharmed Sunday afternoon.

A Togiak volunteer search and rescue team organized on Sunday to retrieve a man who was overdue in returning to Togiak from Dillingham. According to Togiak’s Village Public Safety Officer, the man was able to send a text message with his location from his Garmin GPS navigation and tracking device. The search and rescue team found the man quickly, leaving the village at 9 a.m. and locating him about two hours later. He was returned to his home in Togiak and was not in need of medical attention.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200