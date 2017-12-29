Togiak NWR manager participates in federal disaster relief in Puerto Rico

Togiak National Wildlife Refuge manager, Susanna Henry was a part of the Surge Capacity Force, non-FEMA federal employees sent to Puerto Rico to aid with disaster relief after hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the territory.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency created a Surge Capacity Force in 2006. The force is comprised of non-FEMA federal employees who are willing to assist in federal disaster relief when FEMA needs additional personnel.

After hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria hit the United States in quick succession this fall, FEMA's resources were stretched thin. It activated the Surge Capacity Force for the second time since its creation. Well over 2000 non-FEMA federal employees were activated to assist in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Togiak National Wildlife Refuge Manager, Susanna Henry, was among those who assisted hurricane victims in Puerto Rico as a part of the Surge Capacity Force. She left Alaska October 13 and returned November 29. KDLG's Avery Lill has the story.

