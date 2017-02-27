Three Dillingham middle schoolers compete at Tanana Invitational Wrestling Tournament

Nearly 500 wrestlers from around the state converged in Tanana for the largest middle school wrestling tournament of the season.

Three Dillingham middle school wrestlers travelled to Tanana this weekend. They joined 480 students from around the state for the largest middle school tournament of the season.

KDLG's Avery Lill has more...

Audio Transcript:

Demetry Hoseth, Christian Gardiner, and Sam Calvert faced tough competition at the Tanana Invitational. Hoseth, a 91-pound seventh grader was knocked out on the first day. But he says that he is motivated to improve his wrestling for next year.

“It was pretty fun. I challenged myself so I could see what it was going to be like next year because I’m going to be sure and get first next year,” said Hoseth. “The hardest part was trying to stay focused…I just kept thinking about wrestling, and I want to win.”

Both Gardiner and Calvert wrestled their way into the final day of the competition. Gardiner took seventh place in the 105 pound weight class with a 5-2 record, and Calvert to 5th place at 132-pounds. He won six of his eight rounds.

Dillingham coach, William Savo, says the tournament is a good gauge of how wrestlers will compete in high school. Based on what he saw this weekend he thinks, “The future of Dillingham wrestling is bright."