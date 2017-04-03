Stuck snowmachiner busted for DUI Saturday

Emil Egeland, 41, called around looking for help to get his snowmachine unstuck from the flats off of Wood River Road. A DPD officer and two volunteers responded and got him back to the road, then took him into custody for DUI.

KDLG: Dillingham Police took a 41-year old man into custody for driving his snowmachine under the influence of alcohol Saturday afternoon.

Police were notified by the Kanakanak Hospital that the man, Emil Egeland, was stuck out on the Wood River flats and that none of his friends were answering their phones, so he called the hospital for help. Police say the man reported the "snow was deep and he was starting to get cold."

A police officer and two volunteers responded by snowmachine, and while helping Egeland get unstuck, noticed that he smelled heavily of alcohol. The officer said Egeland failed field sobriety tests and a breath sample showed a blood alcohol content of .26 percent, more than three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle.

Based on several prior DUI convictions, Egeland was charged with a felony. A weapons misconduct charge was added for allegedly carrying his shotgun while intoxicated.