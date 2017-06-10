Preseason prep: sights and sounds from Bristol Bay boatyards

With the mud, sweat, grease, and bugs, the boatyard life in Bristol Bay has a glamour all its own.

Before God brings the fish back, PenAir brings the fishermen. Nets get stripped, angles grinded, carburetors tuned, busted out windows replaced, all to the sound of (KDLG and) skippers pontificating on this, that, and the other. Allison Mollenkamp and Caitlin Tan checked in with a few of you this week for the audio postcard below, and Sarah Grace Durrance photographed the PAF boatyard in Dillingham Monday for the slideshow above. Reach us at news@kdlg.org or fish@kdlg.org, or 907-842-5281.