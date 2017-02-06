Naknek man charged with molesting young victim over two years

Benny Kevin Leon Angasan, 24, facing two counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor for alleged rape of young victim more than a dozen times between 2013-2015.

KDLG: A 24 year old Naknek man is being held in custody on $25,000 bail for charges he sexually abused a young girl over a period of two years. Benny K. L. Angasan is facing two counts of second degree sexual abuse of a minor, plus a charge of indecent exposure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Bristol Bay Borough Police Department received a call around the first of the year from a family member of the young victim alleging the crimes. Borough Police, with the assistance of the Child Advocacy Center and a state trooper in Dillingham, investigated the case carefully for more than two weeks before pressing charges.

According to the sworn affidavit, Angasan molested the girl more than a dozen times between 2013 and 2015. Police listened in to a phone call where, when confronted, Angasan appeared to own up to his crimes. He also wrote an apology letter to the victim, which police have collected as evidence.

Angasan was arrested in 2013 on stalking charges for allegedly peeping in windows of a woman in South Naknek.