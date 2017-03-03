MySpace likely funded through the end of 2017, thanks to grants and donations

Finding funding for the MySpace Youth and Wellness Center in Dillingham has been difficult since its original CANDU grant ran out in 2015. But SAFE Education and Outreach Coordinator, Gregg Marxmiller, says that, thanks to grants and donations, he is confident that the center's funding will be sufficient at least to the end of 2017.

