Man charged in Manokotak stabbing

KDLG: On Friday a Manokotak man was transported to Dillingham with stab wounds, and by Saturday state troopers had filed charges against the alleged attacker.

Austin Waldron, 22, of Manokotak was arrested on one count of third degree assault and one count of fourth degree assault. The victim was treated for non-life threatening wounds at the Kanakanak Hospital.

State troopers say the stabbing occurred after an argument during a night of heavy drinking.

"[The victim] stated he couldn't remember much of what happened, but after being kicked in the head he remembered being outside with Austin," trooper Justin Hilario wrote in his report. "[The victim] stated Austin lunged at him from the front and stabbed him with a pocket knife. [He] state he was stabbed once on the back, and once in the chest. [He] stated he didn't immediately realize he was stabbed until he felt around his back and felt like guts or skin hanging out."