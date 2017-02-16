A look back at the 2017 Bristol Bay Winterfest

King Salmon and Naknek staged a successful and chilly 2017 Winterfest. KDLG's Lawrence Hamilton attended the Winterfest and has a look back the festivities. 

The frozen Naknek river allowed for residents of South Naknek to participate in the Winterfest.
Naknek and South Naknek residents enjoying the Friday night potluck
Sherry Lobo shows off some homemade handicrafts and the Saturday bazaar.
Ken Pulice waits for the candy to be dropped on Lapper's Lake.
Children anticipate the candy drop on Lapper's Lake.
Dogs gearing up for the one dog sled pull on the final day of Winterfest.
One dog sled pull at Airplane Lake.
The cold temperatures meant the return of the Penguin Dip. Wind chill on dip was below -20.