A look back at the 2017 Bristol Bay Winterfest By Lawrence Hamilton • 5 minutes ago King Salmon and Naknek staged a successful and chilly 2017 Winterfest. KDLG's Lawrence Hamilton attended the Winterfest and has a look back the festivities. Listen Listening... / 3:43 An audio postcard from the 2017 Bristol Bay Winterfest The frozen Naknek river allowed for residents of South Naknek to participate in the Winterfest. Credit KDLG Naknek and South Naknek residents enjoying the Friday night potluck Credit KDLG Sherry Lobo shows off some homemade handicrafts and the Saturday bazaar. Credit KDLG Ken Pulice waits for the candy to be dropped on Lapper's Lake. Credit KDLG Children anticipate the candy drop on Lapper's Lake. Credit KDLG Dogs gearing up for the one dog sled pull on the final day of Winterfest. Credit KDLG One dog sled pull at Airplane Lake. Credit KDLG The cold temperatures meant the return of the Penguin Dip. Wind chill on dip was below -20.