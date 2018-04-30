Knik Construction Repaves Aleknagik Lake Road

The first five miles of Lake Road will be repaved by the end of July if all goes according to the Department of Transportation's plan.

Flaggers, traffic cones and heavy equipment have become regular fixtures on Aleknagik Lake Road in the past week. Knik Construction has begun making repairs to one of Dillingham's primary thoroughfares. Crews will repave the road between mile posts zero and five.

Lake Road is maintained by the state, and the federally funded project cost $5.3 million. About a year ago, the Alaska Department of Transportation conducted a field survey of the road's condition, including pavement, ditches, culverts and drainage.

"[The surveyors] came back, put a pencil to the paper, and now they’re out there doing the work,” said Jill Reese, the Central Region’s public information officer.

Reese said Knik's work on the road last year will help ensure a smooth work season this spring and summer.

“They were out there last fall doing potholes, so they’re taking special care with the drainage sections and to make sure that the underline is in good condition.”

DOT expects to finish repaving the road by July. Other work along the side of the road may extend through August, but is unlikely to disrupt traffic.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281.