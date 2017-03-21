John Hanson Jr. wins Russian Mission sled dog sprint race

New Stuyahok's John Hanson Jr. won the sled dog sprint race in Russian Mission last weekend.

New Stuyahok musher, John Hanson Jr., won the sled dog sprint race in Russian Mission this weekend. Eight mushers ran three 18-mile heats over the course of the three-day race sponsored by the Russian Mission Musher’s Club. This is Hanson’s first time to take top honors.

“I had nice runs, and the dogs were performing well. I’m happy for my dogs finishing strong,” said Hanson. “This is my first time winning a race. For how many years, I’ve been traveling for dog races and been coming in second place, third place. First time finally got to first place.”

Hanson has been in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta since January to compete in sprint races, and he says he’ll be sticking around a little longer. This weekend, Hanson is headed to Atmautluak near Bethel for another race.

