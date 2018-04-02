House speaker Bryce Edgmon on the operating budget and Permanent Fund Dividends

The state operating budget passed in the Alaska House of Representatives on Monday. Before that vote, Dillingham Democrat Bryce Edgmon spoke with KDLG about one of the most contentious pieces of the budget-- Permanent Fund Dividends.

The state operating budget has made it through the Alaska House of Representatives and is off to the Senate. The bill passed Monday by a 21-19 vote. Minority-caucus Republicans who voted against the bill hoped to see larger Permanent Fund Dividends and steeper cuts to services and agencies.

The budget originally passed in the house last week with funding for a full PFD of about $2700. On Friday, an amendment passed that limited the PFD to $1600. Six legislators who originally voted for the full PFD, cast their vote in favor of the amendment. Speaker of the House and Dillingham Democrat, Bryce Edgmon, was one of those six legislators. He spoke with KDLG’s Avery Lill before the house passed the budget on Monday.