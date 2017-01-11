Escapee captured in New Stuyahok

Updated: state troopers apprehended Devin Andrew, 19, after he had escaped custody in New Stuyahok Wednesday.

Update: A man who allegedly escaped village police officer custody in New Stuyahok Wednesday was apprehended by state troopers. Devin Andrew, 19, was "found hiding in a locked entryway" at the residence of the victim from an alleged domestic violence incident. Troopers said they would transport Andrew back to Dillingham for arraignment via private, chartered aircraft.

Original story: State troopers and local law enforcement in New Stuyahok are looking for a man who escaped from custody there Wednesday.

Devin Andrew, 19, allegedly busted the lock in his holding cell and escaped the custody of village police officers. He had been arrested earlier in the day on domestic violence charges, and state troopers say he has a history of physical violence.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Devin Andrew of New Stuyahok is asked to call state troopers at the Dillingham post at 907-842-5641.