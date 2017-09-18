Driver arrested after allegedly threatening other hunters Friday morning

Troopers, DPD respond to calls for help as pair of hunters reported being chased at high speeds by another man after a minor accident on Snake Lake Road. Ronnie Johnson, 54, charged with two counts of fear assault.

KDLG: The last morning of moose hunting season ended with a scare for two Dillingham men who say they were chased and threatened by another hunter they encountered on Snake Lake Road.

The incident happened Friday morning, and resulted in several law enforcement officers responding to end the chase at the intersection of Kanakanak and Lake Road at about 8:00 a.m.

Ronald Johnson, 54, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of felony fear assault. Authorities said he did have firearms, including a pistol that was allegedly leveled at the other two men, but do not believe any rounds were fired.

According to state troopers, the incident started when Johnson tried to pass two men hunting in another truck on Snake Lake Road early Friday. The side mirrors on the two trucks hit, and when Johnson passed he hit the brakes and the two trucks lightly collided.

The two witnesses, according to AST, said Johnson jumped out of his truck pointed a pistol directly at them as he yelled during the confrontation.

The men in the other truck slowly backed away and headed back to Dillingham. The men stopped to place a call from the emergency phone near the Snake Lake Road intersection where there is no cell phone service. When they heard Johnson's truck coming around the corner, the other two men drove fast back to town.

They alerted authorities that they were being chased at high speeds after the threatening encounter. Two state troopers and two Dillingham police officers responded, catching up with Johnson's truck at the Lake Road intersection with Kanakanak Road around 8:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Johnson was arraigned on the two assault charges Saturday and posted $5000 bond.

