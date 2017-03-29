Dozens march to "Choose Respect" in Dillingham Wednesday

Annual marches around the state raise awareness of pervasive domestic violence and sexual assault in Alaska.

For seven years “Choose Respect” marches have been held annually across Alaska. It is an initiative started by former Governor Sean Parnell. This year more than 60 marches and rallies against domestic violence and sexual assault were have been held from Utqiagvik to Ketchikan. About 30 people turned out for the “Choose Respect” march hosted by SAFE in Dillingham today. KDLG’s Avery Lill talked with some of the marchers who chanted, sang and danced their way through the streets downtown.