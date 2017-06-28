Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 28, 2017

Another half a million catch day in the Nush helps push Bristol Bay total run to 6.8 million sockeye. Egegik and Ugashik falling a bit behind the normal curve, and a vanguard of Naknek-Kvichak's 16 million are starting to show. With Paul Salomone and Travis Ellison, plus Pete Caruso, Robin Samuelsen, Chris Itulmuria, and Patrick O'Neill on tonight's program.

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

The Nushagak fleet continues to rake in the pounds, while the other districts continue to wait on some big numbers to show. Genetics from Port Moller's June 22-25 catches show 40 percent to Nushagak District (20 percent to the Wood and 20 percent to Nush), and 36 percent to Egegik. Accounting for travel times, seems the westside fleet still has some big days ahead. The Naknek River is showing signs of life, and the fleet is back out again tonight. ADF&G's Paul Salomone and Travis Ellison chime in from King Salmon, tenderman and fisherman Pete Caruso from the beach in Naknek, H. Robin Samuelsen and Chris Itulmuria from the harbor in Dillingham, and Patrick O'Neill shares about the fishing vessel his just saved from the scrap yard.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts the BBFR for Wednesday, June 28. Listen here ....

