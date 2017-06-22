Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 22, 2017

Set netter Eddie Clark weighs in from Egegik, ADF&G's Tim Sands on managing while the Nushagak reds surge but the kings lag, and lake monsters spotted in Iliamna Lake this week. Bristol Bay has put about probably half a million sockeye on the books ... just 27 million more to go.

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

Tonight, Eddie Clark tells us his set net season in Egegik is off to a good start this year, but there are too many seals around. Theron Heavener tells us the fishing was great last night at Clark's Point, and ADF&G's Tim Sands discusses how to give the fleet time to slow down the surging reds while the kings are so lagging. We have some letters to share, plus Gary Nielsen from Kokhanok joins to discuss the very large creatures he and others just saw swimming in Iliamna Lake.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts tonight's Bristol Bay Fisheries Report, listen here ...

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

Letters from home to your friends and family in the Bay this summer? Email us at fish@kdlg.org or dave@kdlg.org, or call 907-842-5281.

Have feedback, suggestions of something you'd like to hear? Reach Avery Lill / Nick Ciolino / Allison Mollenkamp / or Caitlin Tan (in Naknek)