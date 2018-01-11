Bristol Bay Campus assistant director forced to resign

The assistant director for the University of Alaska’s Bristol Bay Campus says she is being forced to resign. Meanwhile, faculty and the campus advisory council have written letters to UAF administration expressing concern about low morale among campus staff and faculty under the new director.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks’s Bristol Bay Campus is in the midst of administrative shake-up.

Assistant director Vivan Viar was placed on leave on December 14. She said she is now being forced to resign for protocol infringement with a campus credit card, calling a meeting with campus staff without Rogers’ approval, and for sharing privileged information with a faculty member.

Viar denies that she shared information inappropriately and denies the severity of the other infractions. Bristol Bay Campus’ director Cynthia Rogers says that she is unable to comment on personnel matters.

Viar joined the campus in February of 2016 during longtime director Debi MacLean’s tenure. Both Viar and Rogers were finalists for the director position when MacLean retired last summer. Rogers took the helm in July.

Rogers herself may be on shaky footing as of late. Two letters were recently sent to the UAF administration, one from several long-term Bristol Bay Campus faculty and one from the campus advisory council. Both letters express deep concern for low morale at the campus under Rogers’ direction. The faculty’s letter calls for Rogers’ removal.

UAF Vice Chancellor for Rural, Community and Native Education, Evon Peters, is scheduled in Dillingham tomorrow to meet with campus faculty, staff and leaders to address the recent turmoil.

