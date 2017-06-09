Tim Sands will open the Igushik to set netting Monday, FRI is continuing their seven decades of research, Igiugig is saving their Yu'pik language, Fish Expo is underway, and voices from the boatyards.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, June 9, 2017: This week, ADF&G will open up some set net opportunity Monday in Igushik: “As soon as the market is ready to buy, we open it up and the fishermen gradually get started over there,” Tim Sands says, explaining that the fishermen help provide some data before the tower counts come in. We’ll travel up to the Fisheries Research Institute's Aleknagik camp to see what they are up to this summer, and what they have to say about the water temperatures in the Bay: “The warmer conditions have translated into better growth and survival conditions for salmon. So in fact during the last 20 years we’re seeing more salmon produced out of these watersheds," said Prof. Daniel Schindler. Katie Copps-Wilson gives an update from the floor of the Fish Expo underway in Naknek, we tour Naknek and Dillingham boatyards to ask skippers what's on their minds, and profile a language revitalization program in Igiugig: “You go to the language first, and with that, you’ll get your dance, you’ll get your worldview, you’ll find your values back," AlexSnna Salmon tells us. Those stories, plus a look back at some of the week's news.

