Rep. Bryce Edgmon on the latest in Juneau, with reaction from Evelynn Trefon and others fresh back from a trip to the state capital. A look at the borough feasibility study, plus a writer puts down her pen: Jennifer Shockley retires her role as the witty force behind Unalaska's world famous police blotter.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Feb. 3, 2017: This week, we get updates, several of them, from the state's capital. "It's everybody's priority to get something done this year, in a significant way," House Speaker Bryce Edgmon tells us, adding that what that specifically means will take more time to figure out. "It can't be done with just cuts, it can't be done with just revenue. It needs to be a combination of cuts and revenue. I think most legislators are onboard with those ideas," Evelynn Trefon from Newhalen says after spending a few weeks in Juneau so far this session. Other react also, after their recent class trip, plus details and reaction on the new borough feasibility study, and the Unalaska Police Blotter takes a hiatus. Those stories, plus a look back at some of the week's news.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts this week's show. Listen here ...

