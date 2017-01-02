The hour long ICYMI edition: we revisit a few stories from 2016, including the two billionth salmon, a dramatic sea rescue, the hard to witness death of two gray whales, plus prom, walrus, poetry, and more.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Dec. 30, 2016: Join us for an hour long, ICYMI episode of Bristol Bay. We revisit some of the stories from 2016, like the day the two billionth salmon was caught, a dramatic sea rescue from Port Heiden, bear hunting on the Alaska Peninsula, and the Lake and Pen prom. Plus there's walrus at Cape Greig, a couple of poems, a dash of song, and more. It's our "in case you missed it" episode of KDLG's weekly newsmagazine, with plenty of 2016's photos to peruse in the slideshow above while you listen.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts this week's Bristol Bay and Beyond, listen here ...

Reach Dave Bendinger by email or 907-842-5281. Photos, story ideas, song, poems, and essays are welcome anytime!