Bristol Bay and Beyond, Dec. 16, 2016

Sen. Dan Sullivan on his priorities and Trump cabinet picks. Plus why wrestling rocks, and a profile of one standout young athlete. Subway's closing for a bit, church at the Dillingham jail, and lots of singing kids.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Dec. 16: This week, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) joins to discuss what he hopes a Republican Congress and Republican president can accomplish for Alaskans, and what he thinks of Trump's cabinet picks so far. "Bringing back strong economic opportunity, and it is a theme that I think a lot of the president-elect's cabinet selections are focused on, and I think that's good thing," he says. Last week we featured a new business that's booming this winter; this week we speak with the owner of another that is going to shut down for a while. "We just wanted to spend more time together as a family over the winter months," says Dillingham Subway owner Andrew Berkoski. We profile one of the region's top wrestlers vying for a state title this weekend: New Stuyahok's 113 pound Blunka Blunka Jr., known better as "Man 2." Plus a couple youngsters in New Stu tells us what they want for Christmas, and we stop by church at the local lockup, all after a look back at some of the week's news.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts this week's show. Listen here ...

