Woman charged with DUI after dangerous drive from Aleknagik to Dillingham Sunday

Lindsay H. Sifsof, 26, was arrested after police say she admitted to drinking vodka for several hours before driving from Aleknagik to Dillingham, a trip that prompted REDDI calls from other drivers.

KDLG: Dillingham Police arrested a woman they say drove from Aleknagik to Dillingham Sunday afternoon while highly intoxicated.

Police received several tips of a dangerous vehicle on the road, and located the silver SUV pulling into Diamond Willow Drive. An officer watched several people holding onto each other stumble from the car to a house.

The alleged driver was 26-year-old Lindsay Sifsof, who police say admitted to drinking vodka all day before driving down from Aleknagik.

According to the affidavit, Sifsof failed field sobriety tests and blew a .238 percent, nearly three times the legal limit to be behind the wheel.