Volcano Surfing? Spelunking? New Travel App Offers Adventure And Sustainability

The United Nations declared 2017 the International Year of Sustainable Tourism — just in time for the Adventure Junky travel app. Part environmental guide, part social planner, the app offers sustainability-minded adventurers the tools to find off-the-beaten-path travel experiences, or to revel in those experienced by others.

The app, with about 10,000 users, is the brainchild of Australian adventurers Nigel Malone and Fuchsia Claire Sims. Sims joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young from Australia to talk about the app’s possibilities.



More Photos