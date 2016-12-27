Undercover operation leads to meth arrests in Unalaska

KUCB: Seven people have been charged in a major crackdown on methamphetamine distribution in Unalaska.

A press release from the Unalaska Department of Public Safety reported that for three months, UPD used confidential informants and undercover officers to identify local distribution networks.

During the operation, officers obtained methamphetamine from eight people.

Six people were charged on Friday including Sean Driscoll, 39; Geoffrey Edwards, 41; Ioane Fassavalu, 28; Nicholas Hough, 31; Christopher Oria, 28; and Henry Zablan, 37.

A seventh person — Melissa McGlashan, 30 — was arrested and charged over the holiday weekend.

Charges against the eight defendants include possession of a controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance and illegal possession of firearms.

This investigation is ongoing and the Unalaska Department of Public safety expects to arrest at least one more person.

It encourages anyone with information about illegal drug sales to contact the police.

