Unalaska mayor Frank Kelty will face recall election in 2018

A petition seeking to recall Unalaska's mayor for alleged misconduct in office gained 172 signatures. A recall election will be held in February or March.

Unalaska will have a mayoral recall election early next year, thanks to a successful petition submitted to city government.

After being told there were not enough valid signatures on Dec. 21, petitioners collected 17 more and submitted them to the City Clerks office Tuesday.

City Clerk Marjie Veeder certified the petition with 172 valid signatures. A KUCB public records request shows this includes numerous city employees as well as the heads of multiple city departments including Public Safety; Parks, Culture and Recreation; Ports and Harbors; and the human resources manager.

The petition seeks to recall Mayor Frank Kelty due to misconduct in office.

Kelty says he will not appeal the decision. In an email he said, “I will just campaign against the allegation which is very weak in my estimation.”

The date for the recall election will be set at the first City Council meeting of 2018. It must be held between Feb. 23 and March 26.