UAF's Bristol Bay Campus director removed

Cynthia Rogers will no longer be the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Bristol Bay Campus director. Sarah Randolph-Andrew took over Tuesday as interim director while UAF searches for a permanent replacement.

In the space of six-weeks, the Bristol Bay Campus has lost both its director and assistant director. Director Cynthia Rogers was removed from her position this week. Assistant director Vivian Viar was placed on administrative leave on December 14 and said two weeks ago that she was forced to resign.

About a week after Viar was placed on leave, several senior campus faculty and the campus advisory council both sent letters to UAF administration. The two letters alleged low morale at the campus under Rogers’ direction. The faculty letter called for Rogers’ removal.

UAF Vice Chancellor for Rural, Community and Native Education, Evon Peters, flew to Dillingham January 12. During the visit, Peters met with campus staff and stakeholders to hear concerns about campus leadership.

“Vice Chancellor Peters spoke with most of the employees at the Bristol Bay Campus over the course of the last week and a half,” said UAF spokesperson Marmian Grimes. “After considering all the information and input he heard, he decided it was in the best interest of the campus to go in a different direction with leadership.”

Sarah Randolph-Andrew took over Tuesday as interim campus director while UAF searches for a new, permanent director. Randolph-Andrew is also the director of BBC’s Adult Basic Education program.

