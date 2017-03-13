UAF Bristol Bay Campus to begin new welding program

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus is accepting applications for a new structural and pipe welding program that will begin classes in August.

A new structural and pipe welding occupational endorsement program in Dillingham is accepting applications. Steve Carriere is the welding instructor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Bristol Bay Campus.

“We’ve developed a welding program to take a student who has never struck an arc before all the way through to certified pipe welder,” says Carriere. “And the we we’re gearing this is so that the student, in nine months, will leave here and be able to walk onto any job site and not feel like a fifth wheel.”

Carriere has been a pipe welder, fitter, and fabricator for 26 years. Based on his time spent working in the field and talking with recruiters about this program, Carriere is confident that the market looks good for future graduates.

“I’ve already talked to the recruiters and because of the nature of this program they’re willing to work with us to get these fresh graduates jobs,” he says. “There’s a good job market out there. The economy’s turning up. The price of oil is not tanking anymore, so they’re doing actually more hiring.”

After nine months of full time classes, students in the program will have the opportunity to be certified in structural welding or pipe welding. The first cohort of up to eight students will begin classes August 28. Applications are due by March 31.

