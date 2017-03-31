An injured bald eagle found in Togiak Sunday was transported to Anchorage for treatment. The bird was improving until Wednesday, when its condition rapidly deteriorated and it was euthanized.

An eagle, affectionately known as Togiak, had a harrowing final few days. The injured eagle was transferred from Togiak to a bird treatment facility in Anchorage. The initial prognosis for recovery was positive, but things took a turn for the worse and it was euthanized on Wednesday evening. X-rays revealed the bird had two shots in its body and was believed to have died of lead poisoning.

The story of Togiak's final flight.

Audio Transcript: A group of about a dozen children found the injured bald eagle near the sea wall in Togiak and brought it to the local authorities. The bird was only flapping it left wing and its right wing was tucked in and immobile. One boy affectionately named it Togiak.

Village police officer Gregory Eversol first put Togiak in a jail cell before finding it a more suitable kennel. Then he called the fish and game wildlife service for help.

"The very next morning I handed the eagle over to Keemuel Kenrud at the Togiak National Wildlife Refuge here in Togiak," Eversol said. "He made sure the eagle was placed on a plane to Dillingham."

That was Sunday. On Monday the wounded Togiak caught an air taxi to Dillingham.

Togiak National Wildlife Refuge manager Susanna Henry oversaw the bird’s transfer at Dillingham to a cargo flight to Anchorage.

Her office occasionally deals with injured eagles because people are never really sure what to with the national symbol.

"One of the things that is different about a bald eagle is that they were once listed under the threatened and endangered species act," Henry said. "They are not a game bird."

Togiak made its way to the Bird Treatment and Learning Center in Anchorage which is a non-profit specializing in rehabilitative care.

On Wednesday, Bird TLC coordinator Amy Kilshaw said she didn’t know what happened to Togiak but was optimistic about the bird's full recovery.

"It’s doing well," she said on Wednesday. "When it came in it was lying down and its wings were very droopy. We gave it some fluids and just doing that is a miracle sometimes."

On Thursday morning KDLG called back to bird TLC to see if they had photos of the patient from Bristol Bay. Instead Kilshaw shared some grim news.

"I heard some very strange sounds that I have never heard come from an eagle," Kilshaw says. "He was having a very hard time breathing and suffering so we put him to sleep."

A post mortem X-ray revealed that Togiak had been shot.

"He had two pieces of lead shot in him, one in his pelvis and one in his wing,"Kilshaw said

The shots were not believed to be recent the lead poisoned Togiak.

"Lead poisoning is a long, slow, painful death," Kilshaw said.

Eagles are no longer on the endangered species list, but they are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Act of 1940. Shooting a bald eagle can carry penalties of up to a year in prison and up to a $5000 fine.

Togiak village police say they have no leads, so whoever shot this eagle will probably get away with it this time.

