Togiak man escaped custody Sunday, says AST

KDLG: A Togiak man allegedly escaped from the local jail Saturday, and authorities are seeking information on his whereabouts.

Justin Forbes, 27, was in custody on four counts of domestic violence assault and two counts of weapons misconduct. He was arrested Friday evening. A state trooper press release says he escaped on Saturday around 6:30 p.m., but did not specify how.

Troopers in Dillingham and Togiak Police are asking anyone with information about Forbes to call 1-800-478-5118 or 907-493-5212.

Forbes has a lengthy criminal record, mainly for assaultive behavior. He was also convicted of escape in 2008.