Togiak clinic and Togiak Natives Limited offices burglarized

Two buildings were burglarized in Togiak early Tuesday morning. Alaska State Troopers suspect that it was same person in both cases.

Between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a person broke into the village clinic and Togiak Natives Limited Village Corporation. Property was stolen and damaged. No medications were stolen from the clinic.

Surveillance footage from both buildings shows a person in light blue jeans, a black hoodie, mostly black gloves and a black mask with holes cut for the eyes and mouth.

Investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement would like help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state troopers in Dillingham at 842-5641.

Those who provide information to law enforcement may remain anonymous.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281.