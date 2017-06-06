Survey investigates Alaskan's attitudes towards wildlife

A new survey will measure attitudes towards wildlife among a thousand Alaska residents. It will be used to help ADF&G better serve the public.

Colorado State University is conducting a survey of Alaska residents to measure their attitudes towards wildlife. It is part of a nationwide study that began in two thousand and five [2005].

Mark Burch is a Wildlife Biologist for ADF&G. He says Alaska residents’ views differ from those in other states.

“In Alaska as you might expect people do tend to be a little more utilitarian. In other words they utilize wildlife for food and clothing and, and that way a little more than people in say some of the more urban areas that may perceive wildlife differently.”

The survey hopes to measure not only attitudes but trends over time. Burch says the survey will help the ADF&G better meet public needs.

“And in Alaska we’re looking at some of the barriers people face as they pursue hunting as well. That’s one of the specific interests that, that we’re delving into a little bit deeper.”

The survey is being conducted primarily by mail, though it is also available online. Researchers hope for a sample size of at least a thousand Alaska residents.