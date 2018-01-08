St. Seraphim Church’s parish sends out its slavii stars on Christmas

On Sunday, Eastern Orthodox Christians around the state celebrated Christmas. In the days following Christmas, many celebrate the holiday by bringing brightly decorated stars from house to house for a caroling tradition called ‘slavii.’

Following the old Julian calendar, Eastern Orthodox churches across the state celebrated Christmas on Sunday. One of the holiday’s most visually striking traditions in Alaska is “slavii.” Carollers bring spinning stars made of cardboard and tinsel from home to home, singing in a mix a of Yup’ik, English and Slavonic. The Dillingham, Aleknagik, Portage Creek and Ekuk stars all began their journeys at St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church in Dillingham on Sunday. KDLG’s Avery Lill has more.