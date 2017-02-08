Snow machine accident kills young Manokotak man

Kylen Moore, 15, was killed when his snow machine crashed on Monday.

A 15-year-old from Manokotak was killed in a snow machine accident Monday. Kylen Moore crashed on what state troopers say was a hunting trip with a friend yesterday afternoon. Friends, next of kin, and local responders attempted CPR on the scene, but the young man was pronounced deceased by Monday evening.

Moore, who was more often called Sonny, was known for his bright personality and love of sports and the outdoors. Kendra Kapotak is his cousin.

"It was always a joy to be around Sonny. It was never a dull moment," says Kapotak. "I really enjoyed his company. He always made everyone laugh. He loved to go hunting and riding. And he was just a great person to be around."

Moore's body will be transported to Anchorage for an autopsy. Authorities are still investigating. State troopers say speed may have been a contributing factor, adding that Moore was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

