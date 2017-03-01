Singers Rickie Lee Jones And Madeleine Peyroux On The Road Together

Singers Rickie Lee Jones (@RickieLeeJones) and Madeleine Peyroux (@mpeyrouxmusic) have individually built up devoted followings over the years. Jones has won two Grammy awards, and Peyroux’s voice has drawn comparisons to Billie Holiday.
Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with the two singers, who will head out on tour together this month.
Tour Dates
- 03/01 – Montreal, Canada – Theatre Maisonneuve
- 03/02 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
- 03/03 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium
- 03/04 – New York, NY – Town Hall
- 03/06 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Center for the Performing Arts
- 03/07 – Bethesda, MD – Bethesda Blues & Jazz
- 03/09 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center
- 03/10 – Charleston, SC – The Charleston Gailard Center
- 03/11 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol
- 03/12 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
- 03/14 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre Dallas
- 03/16 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theater
- 03/17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
- 03/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Luckman Fine Arts Center
- 03/19 – San Francisco, CA – Kanbar Hall – Jewish Community Center
- 03/21 – Victoria, Canada – Royal Theatre
- 03/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
- 03/24 – Lincoln, NE – Rococo Theatre
- 03/25 – Aurora, IL – Paramount Theatre
- 03/28 – Burnsville, MN – Ames Center
