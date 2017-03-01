Singers Rickie Lee Jones And Madeleine Peyroux On The Road Together

Singers Rickie Lee Jones (@RickieLeeJones) and Madeleine Peyroux (@mpeyrouxmusic) have individually built up devoted followings over the years. Jones has won two Grammy awards, and Peyroux’s voice has drawn comparisons to Billie Holiday.

Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with the two singers, who will head out on tour together this month.

[Youtube]

Tour Dates

03/01 – Montreal, Canada – Theatre Maisonneuve

03/02 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

03/03 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium

03/04 – New York, NY – Town Hall

03/06 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Center for the Performing Arts

03/07 – Bethesda, MD – Bethesda Blues & Jazz

03/09 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

03/10 – Charleston, SC – The Charleston Gailard Center

03/11 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol

03/12 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

03/14 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre Dallas

03/16 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theater

03/17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

03/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Luckman Fine Arts Center

03/19 – San Francisco, CA – Kanbar Hall – Jewish Community Center

03/21 – Victoria, Canada – Royal Theatre

03/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

03/24 – Lincoln, NE – Rococo Theatre

03/25 – Aurora, IL – Paramount Theatre

03/28 – Burnsville, MN – Ames Center