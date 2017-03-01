Related Program: 
Here and Now

Singers Rickie Lee Jones And Madeleine Peyroux On The Road Together

  Singers Madeleine Peyroux (left) and Rickie Lee Jones. (Courtesy Shervin Lainez)
    Singers Madeleine Peyroux (left) and Rickie Lee Jones. (Courtesy Shervin Lainez)

Singers Rickie Lee Jones (@RickieLeeJones) and Madeleine Peyroux (@mpeyrouxmusic) have individually built up devoted followings over the years. Jones has won two Grammy awards, and Peyroux’s voice has drawn comparisons to Billie Holiday.

Here & Now’s Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with the two singers, who will head out on tour together this month.

Tour Dates
  • 03/01 – Montreal, Canada – Theatre Maisonneuve
  • 03/02 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
  • 03/03 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium
  • 03/04 – New York, NY – Town Hall
  • 03/06 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Center for the Performing Arts
  • 03/07 – Bethesda, MD – Bethesda Blues & Jazz
  • 03/09 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center
  • 03/10 – Charleston, SC – The Charleston Gailard Center
  • 03/11 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol
  • 03/12 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
  • 03/14 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre Dallas
  • 03/16 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theater
  • 03/17 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre
  • 03/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Luckman Fine Arts Center
  • 03/19 – San Francisco, CA – Kanbar Hall – Jewish Community Center
  • 03/21 – Victoria, Canada – Royal Theatre
  • 03/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
  • 03/24 – Lincoln, NE – Rococo Theatre
  • 03/25 – Aurora, IL – Paramount Theatre
  • 03/28 – Burnsville, MN – Ames Center
