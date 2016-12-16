Set The Net's Susie Jenkins-Brito talks local fare, and moose heart migas

Ever reach in the freezer to pull out some fish or meat and think, 'Hmm, what tonight?' Bag a bunch of rabbits or bring home a net full of smelt, and looking for a fresh idea? Susie Jenkins-Brito, who authors a food blog focused on local fare, is here to help. On her new program, "Set the Net: Recipes Inspired by Life in Bristol Bay" (airing every other Wednesday after Open Line), she'll offer suggestions and recipes, and answer questions by email. Below is her simple recipe for delicious moose heart migas!

Susie Jenkins-Brito introduced her new show and offered a recipe for migas, moose heart style, on this week's Bristol Bay and Beyond. Listen here ...

Moose Heart Migas:

These Bristol Bay inspired, Texmex channeling, Moose Heart Migas are a perfect way to celebrate a winter moose harvest. Make as a hearty breakfast or after a long day of butchering, either way it is sure to satisfy.

(serves 1, multiply as needed)

You'll need:

A small nonstick or well seasoned cast iron pan

6 strips of moose heart, 1/4 inch thick 2-3 inches long

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons flour

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chipotle powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

A pinch of sea salt and a few cracks of pepper

2 corn tortillas, each quartered to make 8 wedges

1/8 onion, diced

1 clove garlic minced

2 eggs

2 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese, queso fresco, or pepper jack

Optional toppings:

Sour cream

Salsa or hot sauce

Fresh Cilantro

Diced jalapeños

Guacamole

To make:

1. In a small shallow bowl sift together the flour, cumin, chipotle powder, garlic powder, a little sea salt and pepper.

2. Heat the pan over medium high heat coated with a tablespoon of olive oil until the oil is hot but not smoking. Dredge the moose heart strips through the flour-spice blend to coat and sear on each side until brown and just crisped.

3. Remove the crispy moose heart strips to a waiting dish and add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to your pan. Toss in the diced onions, minced garlic, and the corn tortilla wedges. Cook over medium heat until the onion are translucent and the tortillas begin to crisp.

4. Crack in the two eggs into the pan, lstir well to scramble. Add a dash of salt and a crack of pepper to the eggs now if desired. Cook, stirring occasionally until eggs are almost fully set about 1-2 minutes and then sprinkle in the cheese. Cook until cheese is melted. Top with the seared moose heart strips and transfer to a plate.

5. Garnish with whatever suits your fancy: a dollop of sour cream, salsa, a splash of hot sauce, diced jalapeños, guacamole, chopped cilantro to name a few choices. Then dig in!

Join Susie Jenkins-Brito every other Wednesday at 11:30 am for more recipes and food ideas inspired by Bristol Bay and it's bounty. Follow her at www.setthenet.com and email any food questions, subsistence stories, or recipe queries to setthenet@gmail.com