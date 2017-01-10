Related Program: 
Here and Now

Sessions, Senate Judiciary Committee Meet Again 30 Years Later

By editor 16 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Here and Now
  • Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at his confirmation before before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Alex Brandon/AP)
    Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at his confirmation before before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions is the first of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks to testify in front of Congress.

It isn’t the attorney general nominee’s first time in this position either — he testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1986, as a nominee for a federal judge post.

NPR Congressional correspondent Ailsa Chang (@ailsachang) talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about Tuesday’s hearing, and about that hearing 30 years ago that ended in Sessions having his nomination rejected.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.