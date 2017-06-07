Schools around Bristol Bay make administrative changes

When schools start back up in the fall, administrative positions will see some shuffling of staff around the bay.

Over the summer, schools around Bristol Bay are putting in place administrative changes for the upcoming year.

Dillingham City School District superintendent Danny Frazier announced his retirement two weeks ago. The school board met Monday evening to chart a course of action for finding his replacement. They decided to turn to the Association of Alaska School Boards. For $8500 AASB will assist in hiring an interim superintendent for all or part of next year and a fulltime superintendent for the long term.

The Bristol Bay Borough School District is hiring Andrew Johnson, their history and social studies teacher, as their district’s new principal.

“He’s got a background in our region and our community. He has good personal connection with many of the students that he taught,” says BBDSD superintendent Bill Hill. “I think most of the groundwork has been laid for a real smooth transition.”

Johnson has been training under Rick Luthi who was the district’s principal for the past two years.

Elsewhere in Bristol Bay, the Southwest Region School District is juggling principals. In Togiak, the principal is moving into the role of Yup’ik studies coordinator. As a result, the principal from Koliganak will move to Togiak. The principal from Manokotak will move to Koliganak, and Lewis Beaver, a principal who worked previously with the Lake and Peninsula School District, will move to Manokotak.

