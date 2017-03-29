Restaurant Portion Sizes Contribute To Obesity Epidemic

Most restaurants pack their plates with portions that are often two or three times the recommended serving size. And because people don’t always know how many calories they’re consuming when they dine out, they often eat all that food.
Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Dr. Deborah Cohen (@DrDebCohen), senior scientist at the RAND Corporation, about how large portions are contributing to obesity and chronic disease, and why they should be smaller.
