Republican Vs. Republican For Alabama Senate Seat

The battle to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Jeff Sessions has become a battleground for different wings of the Republican party. Roy Moore and incumbent Sen. Luther Strange face each other in a primary runoff election Tuesday, but many in the party see it as a contest between the establishment and a more fiery populist branch.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets an update on the high-stakes Senate race from Gigi Douban (@gdouban) of WBHM in Birmingham.

