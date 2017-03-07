Reports Find Record Number Of Exonerations, And Race Plays A Major Role

There are two new reports out Tuesday on race and wrongful convictions that show there were a record number of exonerations in 2016. They also found that innocent African Americans were more likely to be wrongfully convicted than whites, and that they spend more time in prison before exoneration than whites do.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with University of Michigan law professor Samuel Gross, who co-wrote one of the studies, and Exonerated Nation founder Obie Anthony (@obieanthony), who spent 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

