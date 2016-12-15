Region champ Wolverines take strong contingent to state

"I think they're wrestling at their peak right now," said Coach Willie Savo, who is taking 16 to state. New Stuyahok sending top seeded wrestlers, too.

Audio Transcript: The wrestling state tournament kicks off Friday. The Dillingham Wolverines are sending in the largest contingent from this region, but the New Stuyahok Eagles, Newhalen, and King Cove are all sending some tough athletes in to compete.

“We’re not too bad," said the always humble Dillingham head coach Willie Savo. "We’ll go into state with 16 wrestlers. This will be my third year, and this will be the most I’ve taken to a state tournament.”

As a team goal, the Wolverines want to finish third or better. They have already seen their toughest competition at least once through the season, both as a team and individual wrestlers. Several of Savo's wrestlers stand a good chance of placing at state.

“Jimmy Nicolai will go in as a number six seed. I think if he’s wrestles to his capabilities he’ll be in the top six. Justin Dye is in a loaded bracket at 113 with a bunch of returning state placers. If he wrestles to his capabilities, there’s no reason he can’t win it. Tanner Savo has been one of the most consistent wrestlers for us all season. Jesse Noden will go in unseeded, he’ll be capable of placing. Dillon Chaney will be going as a number six seed. Patrick Murphy was a six place at ACS, and is a six seed at state.”

While other programs in the region aren't as large as Dillingham's, some individuals have, and will likely continue to stand out. Savo has especially been impressed with some of Justin Gumlickpuk's New Stuyahok's Eagles.

“They got Jacob Andrews at 98 pounds, he’ll compete for a state title. Blunka Blunka’s the favorite to win a state title at 113. Joe Gumlickpuk’s been hurt all season at 120, but he’s right there to place. They have Simeon Askoak who’s kind of been injured, sick all season, but he’s peaking at the right time. He beat Dillon at regionals in a tight match, they were 8-7 the last fifteen, twenty seconds and he put Dillon on his back.”

Savo says his team is at their peak right now, and as a coach he’s been pleased with their effort and improvement this season.

On Friday’s Bristol Bay and Beyond, listen for a profile of one of the region’s top wrestlers hoping to bring home top honors this weekend.

Reach the author at dave@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281.